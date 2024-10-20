6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Osmolarity

Osmolarity
Which of the following solutions will have the highest concentration of bromide ions?
How many milligrams of nitride ions are required to prepare 820 mL of 0.330 M Ba3N2 solution?
How many bromide ions are present in 65.5 mL of 0.210 M GaBr3 solution?
How many grams of CaCl2 (molar mass = 111g/mol) are needed to prepare 100. mL of 0.100 M Cl−(aq) ions?
What is the concentration of k+ ions in a 0.025 M K2CO3 solution assuming complete dissociation?
