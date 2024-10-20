1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 3 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
How many sig figs does each number contain?
a) 100. min
b) 17.3 x 103 mL
c) 10 apples
772
views
32
rank
4
comments
Multiple Choice
Indicate the number of significant figures in the following:
A liter is equivalent to 1.059 qt.
1512
views
12
rank
Multiple Choice
How many significant figures are contained in the following measurement?
3,482,005 mg
1082
views
17
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
How many significant figures should be reported for the following calculation:
5.2110 × 12.20 ÷ (11.44 − 2.113)
5.2110 × 12.20 ÷ (11.44 − 2.113)
371
views
Open Question
Determine the number of significant figures in each of the following measurements
202
views
Open Question
How many significant figures are in the measurement 1.050 l? a. 1 b. 2 c. 3 d. 4
203
views
Showing 81 of 81 practice