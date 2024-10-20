18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
Which of the following compounds will become less soluble in a chloride containing solution?
a) Na2S
b) AgCl
c) BaI2
d) CaF2
A solution of Ba(OH)2 has a Ksp of 5.0 x 10−3.
i) Determine the pH of this solution.
ii) Determine the pH if Ba(OH)2 was added to a solution containing 3.2 M of BaF2 and 0.94 M of Al(OH)3.
C2D3 has a solubility product constant of 9.14×10−9 . What is the molar solubility of C2D3?
Which of the following does not increase the rate of dissolving a solid in water?
A beaker full of acid is added to a beaker full of base the ph of the base will
What is the solubility of Cr(OH)3 at a pH of 11.10? (Ksp Cr(OH)3 is 6.70 × 10-31)
What is the definition of a common ion as it applies to Le Chatelier's principle?
The addition of which compound will cause a shift in equilibrium because of a common ion effect?