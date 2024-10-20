13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
The dominant forces between molecules (intermolecular forces) are ____ in origin.
Which of the following intermolecular forces are found in ALL molecules?
Which of these molecules exhibit the highest number of different intermolecular forces?
It is common to add Epson salts to bath water when one has been over exercising and has sore muscles. What is the primary intermolecular force that exists between magnesium sulfate, the primary in Epson salts, and the water in the bathtub?
Given the distribution of charges shown in this water molecule, why is it called polar?
Which statement best helps explain the formation of the hydrogen bond represented in the figure?
A water molecule can bond to up to how many other water molecules by what type of bonds?
The unequal sharing of electrons within a water molecule makes the water molecule _____.
Which ranks these materials by the attraction between their atoms from the weakest to the strongest?
What type of charge does a hydrogen atom carry when it is bonded to another atom by a hydrogen bond?
For molecules of comparable mass, why are dipole-dipole forces stronger than dispersion forces?
The attraction between hydrogen and oxygen atoms in different water molecules is known as a(n)
In a pure sample of CH4, what forces of attraction exist between the molecules?
Select the atoms that can form a hydrogen bond with the negatively polarized oxygen atom of water.
How does the size of oxygen's nucleus affect the distribution of electrons in the water molecule?
In science, the force that attracts molecules of different substances to each other.
Which of the following is primarily responsible for holding water molecules together in a liquid?
Why is a hydrogen atom in one H2O molecule attracted to the oxygen atom in an adjacent H2O molecule?
In a pure sample of NO2, what forces of attraction exist between the molecules?