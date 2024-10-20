1. Intro to General Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Metric Prefixes
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Open Question
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without any exponents.
a) 32 x 10-13 L
b) 7.3 x 106 g
c) 18.5 x 1011 s
2768
views
23
rank
6
comments
Open Question
Use scientific notation to express each quantity with only the base unit.
a) 83 µm
b) 193 kg
c) 2.7 mmol
1520
views
24
rank
11
comments
Multiple Choice
If a room has a volume of 1.15 x 108 cm3, what is the volume in km3?
1394
views
25
rank
9
comments
Open Question
Complete each row of the table below by filling in the missing prefix or missing exponent.
843
views
Open Question
The distance between the atoms of H−I is 1.61Å. What is the distance in meters?
184
views
Open Question
Thallium (Tl) atom has a radius of 156 pm. Convert this radius to angstrom (Å).
178
views
Open Question
An unknown substance has a density of 10.2 g/cm3, what is its density in kg/m3?
181
views
Showing 10 of 10 practice