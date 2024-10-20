7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 5 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A 4.30 L gas has a pressure of 7.0 atm when the temperature is 60.0 ºC. What will be the temperature of the gas mixture if the volume and pressure are decreased to 2.45 L and 403.0 kPa respectively?
702
views
1
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?
803
views
6
rank
4
comments
Open Question
A sample of gas initially has a volume of 859 ml at 565 k and 2.20 atm. What pressure will the sample have if the volume changes to 268 mL while the temperature is increased to 815 K?
197
views