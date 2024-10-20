18. Aqueous Equilibrium
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What will be the color of the indicator in the above question in a solution that has a pH of 6?
Multiple Choice
Consider the titration of 60.0 mL of 0.200 M H3PO3 solution with 0.350 M potassium hydroxide, KOH solution. How many milliliters of base would be required to reach each of its equivalence points?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following acids would be needed to combine with its potassium salt to produce a solution buffered at pH 5.00?
Chlorous acid: pKa = 1.95
Nitrous acid: pKa = 3.34
Formic acid: pKa = 3.74
Acetic acid: pKa = 4.74
Hypochlorous acid: pKa = 7.54
