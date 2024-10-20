14. Solutions
Types of Aqueous Solutions
Multiple Choice
The solubility of KClO3 in water at 30ºC is 10 g per 100 mL of water. A 0.95 M solution of KClO3 in water at 30ºC is:
Multiple Choice
At 88 °C the solubility of KNO3 is 88 g per 100 g of water. Would a solution that has a molarity of 0.990 M KNO3 and a density of 0.988 g/mL be considered unsaturated, saturated, or supersaturated?
Open Question
If more powdered kool-aid is added to the same amount of water, what happens to the solution?
Open Question
One way to determine the degree of saturation of a solid-liquid solution is to drop a crystal
Open Question
A solution that contains less solute than a saturated solution at a given temperature and pressure.
