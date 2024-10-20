10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
Multiple Choice
Arrange the following atoms and/or ions in the order of increasing size:Br –, Kr, Rb+, Sr2+.
Multiple Choice
For an isoelectronic series of ions, the ion that is the smallest is always
Open Question
The following ions contain the same number of electrons. rank them in order of decreasing ionic radii.
Open Question
Which isoelectronic series is correctly arranged in order of increasing radius?
Open Question
Cations have a ______________ charge and are ______________ than the atoms from which they formed.
Open Question
Which of the following ranks these isoelectronic species in order of increasing atomic radii?
