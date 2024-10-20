11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Which has greater bond strength between the carbon–carbon bond.
C2Cl2 vs. C2Cl6
1212
views
4
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Draw the total number of sigma and pi bonds of the sulfur trioxide molecule, SO3.
1235
views
4
rank
5
comments
Open Question
Which of the two compounds, H2NNH2 and HNNH, has the strongest nitrogen-nitrogen bond, and which has the shorter nitrogen-nitrogen bond.
186
views
Open Question
Which of the two compounds, H2NNH2 and HNNH, has the strongest nitrogen-nitrogen bond, and which has the shorter nitrogen-nitrogen bond?
213
views
Open Question
How many of the following molecules contain at least one pi bond? C2H6 Cl2CO C2Cl4 HCN
212
views
Open Question
Draw the Lewis structure for the molecule CH2CHCH3. How many sigma and pi bonds does it contain?
374
views
Showing 13 of 13 practice