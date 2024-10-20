19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
Which of the following statements is/are true?
a) The rusting of iron by oxygen is a non-spontaneous reaction.
b) The addition of a catalyst to a reaction increases spontaneity.
c) The movement of heat from a cold object to a hot object is a non-spontaneous reaction.
d) The diffusion of perfume molecules from one side of a room to the other is a non-spontaneous reaction.
e) None of the above.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is (are) spontaneous processes?
(i) a ball rolling down a hill
(ii) a car rusting
(iii) the decomposition of water into H2 gas and O2 gas
Multiple Choice
A positive ΔSsystem indicates what about the overall spontaneity of a process?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a true statement about the relationship between ΔG and K?
Multiple Choice
At what temperature does the following reaction become nonspontaneous?
2 NO (g) + O2 (g) → 2 NO2 (g)
Multiple Choice
Calculate ΔSsurr (in units of J/K) for the process in which 2.00 mol of water are placed into a freezer at −10.0℃.
