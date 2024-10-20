Which of the following statements is/are true?

a) The rusting of iron by oxygen is a non-spontaneous reaction.

b) The addition of a catalyst to a reaction increases spontaneity.

c) The movement of heat from a cold object to a hot object is a non-spontaneous reaction.

d) The diffusion of perfume molecules from one side of a room to the other is a non-spontaneous reaction.

e) None of the above.