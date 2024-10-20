10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
Multiple Choice
Of the following atoms, which has the largest third ionization energy?
Open Question
Examine the following set of ionization energy values for a certain element. how many valence electrons does an atom of the neutral element possess?
Open Question
For each of the following elements, predict where the "jump" occurs for successive ionization energies (ie).
Open Question
The Kw for water at 0°C is 0.12×10−14. Calculate the pH of a neutral aqueous solution at 0°C.
