9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
Select the correct quantum numbers for the highlighted electrons in a set of 5d orbitals.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following set of quantum numbers is possible for an electron in a set of 6f orbitals?
Open Question
Which set of three quantum numbers does not specify an orbital in the hydrogen atom?
Open Question
Quantum numbers arise naturally from the mathematics used to describe the possible states of an electron in an atom. the four quantum numbers, the principal quantum number (𝑛), the angular momentum quantum number (𝓁), the magnetic quantum number (𝑚𝓁), and the spin quantum number (𝑚s) have strict rules which govern the possible values. identify all allowable combinations of quantum numbers for an electron.
Open Question
Which of the following set of quantum numbers (ordered n, ℓ, mℓ, ms) are possible for an electron in an atom?
Open Question
Identify which sets of quantum numbers are valid for an electron. each set is ordered (n,ℓ,mℓ,ms).
