14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
The osmotic pressure of blood is 5950.8 mmHg at 41°C. What mass of glucose, C6H12O6, is needed to prepare 5.51 L of solution. The osmotic pressure of the glucose solution is equal to the osmotic pressure of blood.
A 150.0 mL sample of an aqueous solution at 25°C contains 15.2 mg of an unknown nonelectrolyte compound. if the solution has an osmotic pressure of 8.44 torr, what is the molar mass of the unknown compound?
Intravenous, or IV, solutions used in medicine must exert the same osmotic pressure as blood to prevent a net flow of water into or out of the blood cells. the proper concentration for an intravenous NaCl solution is 0.90 g NaCl per 100. ml of solution (sometimes referred to as 0.90% m/v). If the van't hoff factor of NaCl is 𝑖=1.8, what is the osmotic pressure of blood at body temperature, 37∘C?
What is the osmotic pressure of a 0.850 M solution of glucose in water at 35 °C?