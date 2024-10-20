10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
An element's reactivity and other chemical properties are determined by the number of -
Based on its location in the periodic table, what can most likely be predicted about sulfur?
How many valence electrons are available for bonding in silicon? Four, five, eight, or fourteen?
How many valence electrons does aluminum (Al) have available for bonding? 1, 2, 3, or 4?
How many valence electrons does lithium (Li) have available for bonding? 1 2 3 4
Based on its location in the periodic table, what can most likely be predicted about phosphorus?
How do you think the number of valence electrons relates to an element's chemical properties?
Which part of the atom determines how an element interacts in a chemical reaction?
What is the name given to the electrons in the highest occupied energy level of an atom?
What is the total number of electrons an atom of hydrogen can have in its valence shell?
How does the number of valence electrons change as one moves from top to bottom
What is the total number of electrons an atom of hydrogen can have in its valence shell?
How many valence electrons are in an atom of fluorine? two seven nine seventeen