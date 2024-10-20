18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
Multiple Choice
Determine the molar solubility of CaCO3 in a solution of 0.500 M Na2CO3. Ksp for CaCO3 is 4.96 × 10−9.
Multiple Choice
What is the molar solubility of PbBr2 in pure water? Ksp for PbBr2 is 4.67 × 10−6.
Multiple Choice
Solubility of Sn(OH)2 was found to be 1.11 x 10-9 M; calculate Ksp of this compound.
Multiple Choice
If a saturated solution of Ag2CO3 contains 2.56 × 10−4 M of Ag+ ions, determine its solubility product constant.
Multiple Choice
What is the solubility of CN− ions in a solution of 5.5 M Hg2(CN)2, with a Ksp of 5.0 × 10−40?
Open Question
Calcium oxalate, CaC2O4 (m = 128.1), dissolves to the extent of 0.67 mg L–1 . What is its Ksp?
Open Question
What is the solubility of Cd3(PO4)2 in water? (Ksp of Cd3(PO4)2 is 2.5 × 10-33)
Open Question
The solubility of Ag3PO4 in water at 25 °C is 4.3 × 10-5 M. What is Ksp for Ag3PO4?
Open Question
The Ksp of PbBr2 is 6.60×10−6. What is the molar solubility of PbBr2 in pure water?
Open Question
Calculate the solubility of in water at. You'll find data in the Aleks data tab.
