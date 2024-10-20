18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the mixing of 175.0 mL of 0.250 M HNO3 with 75.0 mL of 0.200M Ba(OH)2.
Calculate the pH of the solution resulting from the titration of 110.0 mL of 0.300 M HCl with 330.0 mL of 0.100 M LiOH.
A 4.36-g sample of an unknown alkali metal hydroxide is dissolved in 100.0 ml of water. An acid-base indicator is added and the resulting solution is titrated with 2.50 mL of HCl (aq) solution. The indicator changes color signaling that the equivalence point has been reached after 17.0 ml of the hydrochloric acid solution has been added.
A solution prepared by mixing 10 mL of 1 M HCl and 10 mL of 1.2 M NaOH has a ph of