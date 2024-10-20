15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
The rate constant of a reaction at 32°C is 0.060/s. If the frequency factor is 3.1 × 1015 s–1, what is the activation barrier?
A reaction with an activation energy Ea = 55.00 kJ/mol is run at temperature of 30ºC. Determine the temperature required to increase the rate constant 3 times.
The following data shows the rate constant of a reaction measured at numerous temperatures. Use the Arrhenius plot to determine the frequency factor for the reaction.
