9. Quantum Mechanics
Electromagnetic Spectrum
Multiple Choice
Which of the following sources of electromagnetic radiation will have the highest frequency?
Multiple Choice
A carbon–oxygen double bond within a sugar molecule absorbs electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 6.0 x 1012 s-1. What portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this represent?
Multiple Choice
X-Ray detectors are devices that use scintillators to convert X-rays into light in order to detect X-Rays indirectly. Which of the following would be picked up by an X-Ray detector:radiation with a wavelength of 0.85 nm or a frequency of 6.52 x 1011 s-1?
Multiple Choice
Two radio stations broadcast at the following frequencies:
Station 1: 107.5 MHz Station 2: 98.1 MHz
Which of the following must be true?
Station 1: 107.5 MHz Station 2: 98.1 MHz
Which of the following must be true?
Open Question
Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared, green light, red light, radio waves, x rays, ultraviolet light.
