If H2 has an effusion rate that is 3.72 times faster than a gas, what is the identity of the unknown gas?
How many times faster will H2 gas pass through a pinhole into an area of vacuum than O2 gas?
It takes 6.3 minutes for 2.3 L argon to effuse through a semipermeable membrane. How long would it take for 2.3 L of chlorine gas to effuse under similar conditions?
Determine the identity of an unknown gas that effuses at a rate 1.48 times as fast as chlorine gas.
The rate of effusion of oxygen to an unknown gas is 0.935. What is the other gas?
Which molecule has the higher molar mass? which molecule would have the higher rate of effusion?
How much faster do ammonia ( NH3 ) molecules effuse than carbon monoxide ( CO ) molecules?
