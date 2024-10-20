3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
Determine the percent composition of nitrogen and oxygen with nitrogen dioxide, NO2.
50.82% Zn; 16.04% P; 33.14% O
What is the empirical formula of the compound?
A compound whose empirical formula is XF3 consists of 65% F by mass. What is the atomic mass of X?
What is the mass % of carbon in dimethylsulfoxide (C2H6SO) rounded to three significant figures?
We dissolve 2.45 g of sugar in 200.0 g water. what is the mass percent of sugar in the solution?
A 500 gram iron ore sample was determined to contain 242 grams of iron. What is the mass percent of iron in the ore?
A 69.5 g sample of the compound X3O4 contains 19.2 g of oxygen atoms. What is the molar mass of element X?
Calculate the percent composition by mass of each element in Al(OH)3. Use at least three significant figures.
Aspirin is a compound with the molecular formula C9H8O4. What is its percent composition?
What is the percent by mass of chlorine in NaCl? Use mc002-1.jpg. 35.45% 39.34% 60.66% 70.90%
What is the mass percentage of C in CH3CH3? Provide an answer to two decimal places.
An oxide of iron has the formula Fe3O4. What mass percent of iron does it contain
What is the mass percentage of c in caffeine, C8H10N4O2? Provide an answer to two decimal places.