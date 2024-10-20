7. Gases
Chemistry Gas Laws
A 10.0 L cylinder with a movable piston exerts 3.00 atm of pressure. What will happen to the pressure if the volume of the container increases to 20.0 L?
Multiple Choice
A sealed container with a movable piston contains a gas with a pressure of 1380 torr, a volume of 820 mL and a temperature of 31°C. What would the volume be if the new pressure is now 2.83 atm, while the temperature decreased to 25°C?
Multiple Choice
The gas law that states that the volume of a gas is directly proportional to its amount in moles under conditions of constant pressure and temperature is known as
Open Question
Avogadro's law states that at a given temperature and pressure, what quantity is constant?
