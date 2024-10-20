17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
The pH Scale
Which of the following solutions will have the lowest concentration of hydronium ions?
Determine the pH of a solution made by dissolving 6.1 g of sodium cyanide, NaCN, in enough water to make a 500.0 mL of solution. (MW of NaCN = 49.01 g/mol). The Ka value of HCN is 4.9 x 10-10.
OI− OCl− OBr−
A solution of NaOH was prepared in a chemistry lab and the pOH was determined to be 9.3. What is the concentration of OH− ions of this basic solution?
Calculate [OH−] of a lemon juice solution at 25°C with a [H+] = 5.7 × 10−4 M.
A 345 mL bottle of antacid (Mg(OH)2) contains 1.45 × 10−2 moles of hydroxide ions. Determine pH and pOH of the antacid.
Which of the following statement(s) on aqueous solutions is/are correct?
a) aqueous solutions have a pH of 7
b) as concentration of hydronium ion increases, concentration of hydroxide ion decreases
c) solutions of weaker acids generally have a higher pOH then solutions of stronger acids
d) pH of pure water equals to 7 at 35º C.
What are the concentrations of H3O+ and OH− in tomatoes that have a pH of 4.10?
A solution of ammonia has a pH of 11.8. What is the concentration of OH– ions in the solution?
The OH- concentration in an aqueous solution at 25 °C is 6.1 × 10-5. what is [H+]?
A solution of HCl has = 0.01 M. What is the pH of this solution? use. –2 –1 1 2