11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids
Open Question
Draw a lewis structure for so2 in which all atoms obey the octet rule. Show formal charges. Do not consider ringed structures.
Open Question
Draw a Lewis structure for SO2 in which all atoms obey the octet rule. Show formal charges. Do not consider ringed structures.
Open Question
In molecules, C, H, O, and N atoms usually make __, __, __, and __ bonds respectively.
