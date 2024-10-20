13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Vapor pressure measurements at various temperature values are given below. Determine the molar heat of vaporization for cyclohexane.
Benzene has a heat of vaporization of 30.72 kJ/mol and a normal boiling point of 80.1°C. At what temperature does benzene boil when the external pressure is 405 torr?
