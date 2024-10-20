2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Phases
2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Phases
Which of the following elements is a nonmetal that is a homonuclear polyatomic solid?
Gold's natural state has a definite shape and a definite volume. What is gold's natural state(s)?
In a ________, substances have no definite volume and particles move very quickly.
During which changes of state do atoms that cannot move past one another become free to move?
Materials can be classified as solids liquids or gases based on whether their shapes and
Which state of matter is characterized by having a definite shape and a definite volume?
Which substance most likely consists of atoms that are able to slide past one another?
