6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solubility Rules
Based on your understanding of the solubility rules, which of the following ionic compounds will be insoluble?
Multiple Choice
Hard water often contains dissolved [Mg]2+ ions. Some laundry detergents contain sodium phosphate to soften hard water and to control acidity, thus making the detergent more effective.
What solid product forms when aqueous solutions of sodium phosphate and magnesium chloride are combined?
What solid product forms when aqueous solutions of sodium phosphate and magnesium chloride are combined?
Multiple Choice
In which of the following types of chemical equations will the spectator ions be included?
Multiple Choice
What is the net ionic equation for the reaction between aqueous solutions of Li2CO3 and CaCl2?
Multiple Choice
A solution containing calcium nitrate is mixed with one containing potassium sulfate to form a solution that is 0.0100 M in Ca(NO3)2 and 0.00250 M in K2SO4. Which of the following accurately describes what occurs when the new solution forms?
Open Question
Which of the schematic drawings best describes a solution of Li2SO4 in water? (for simplicity, the water molecules are not shown.)
Open Question
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water.
