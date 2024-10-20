10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
Between which two elements is the difference in electronegativity the greatest?
As we move across the periodic table in a row, the electronegativity ____________.
What term refers to the separation of an atom or molecule into positive and negative ions?
What trend in electronegativity do you see as you go down a group/family on the periodic table?
What trend in electronegativity do you see as you go down a group/family on the periodic table
What happens to electronegativity as it goes across a row, or period, in the periodic table?
As you move across a period from left to right the electronegativity of an element will
As you move down a group/family does the electronegativity increase or decrease?
