1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
When lead levels in blood exceed 0.80 ppm (parts per million) the level is considered dangerous. 0.80 ppm means that 1 million g of blood would contain 0.80 g of Pb. Given that the density of blood is 1.060 kg/cm3, how many grams of Pb would be found in 400.00 mL of blood at 0.620 ppm?
1458
views
13
comments
Multiple Choice
How many mL of bromine are required to deliver 0.25 g of bromine into a reaction?
(dBr = 3.12 g/cm3)
(dBr = 3.12 g/cm3)
300
views
Open Question
If a substance has a large mass and a small volume, what can you conclude about it?
197
views
Open Question
What is the mass of 2.00 L of an intravenous glucose solution with a density of 1.15 g/mL?
261
views
Open Question
What two quantities must be known to calculate the density of a sample of matter?
204
views
Showing 6 of 6 practice