11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Resonance Structures
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Draw all possible resonance structures for the chlorate ion, ClO3–?
Determine the average charge of the oxygen atoms within the chlorite ion, ClO2–.
Determine which of the following drawings would be the best structure for the N2O molecule.
Which of the following phosphate, PO43- Lewis structures is the best, most valid resonance structure?
Draw all the resonance structures for the following ionic compound:RbIO2
Draw the Lewis structures for three resonance forms of the nitrate ion, NO3−. Include electron lone pairs, and any formal charges.
The formate ion, HCO2−, is formed when formic acid dissolves in water. A number of possible resonance structures for this ion are shown. Which of these structures are valid and which are invalid?
Draw the Lewis structures for three resonance forms of the nitrate ion, NO-3. Include electron lone pairs, and any formal charges.