2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Group Names
Which element has chemical properties that are most similar to the chemical properties of sulfur, S?
What property do all of the Group 18 elements have that makes them stand out from other elements?
This is a group of elements with few valence electrons that conducts heat and electricity.
How can you use the periodic table of elements to help you find information about specific elements?
Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of magnesium (Mg)?
Which element would most likely have chemical properties similar to that of fluorine (F)? Ne N Li Br
In which set of elements would all members be expected to have very similar chemical properties?
What are the horizontal (from left to right) parts of the periodic table called?
The vertical (top to bottom) parts of the periodic table are called "groups" or ___.
Which group of elements has a stable number of electrons in their outer energy level?
Which one of the following would be a chemical property of a sample of neon gas?
Which of the following is accurate in describing the placement and classification of iodine?
Which of the following statements accurately describe all halogen elements? Mark all that apply.