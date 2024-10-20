3. Chemical Reactions
Empirical Formula
7 graham crackers, 6 pieces of chocolate, and 5 marshmallows
A chemist wishing to identify a compound determines the masses of its elements as: 1.445 g S and 6.391 g Cl. Determine its empirical formula.
Determine the simplest form of a compound made up of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen if it is made of 49.48% C, 5.19% H and 16.48% O.
A compound composed of potassium, manganese and oxygen contains 3.12 g potassium and 1.922 x 1023 oxygen atoms. If a sample of the compound weighs 12.61 g determine its empirical formula?
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains only iron and oxygen and is 22.27% oxygen?
In general, what does a subscript (such as the "2" in H2) tell you about the molecule?
Some of the formulas below could be either molecular or empirical formulas; however, some could only be molecular formulas. Which of the following formulas must be molecular formulas? Select all that apply.
A 4.08 g sample of a compound of nitrogen and oxygen contains 3.01 g of oxygen. What is the empirical formula?
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 75% Ag and 25% Cl by mass?
Determine the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.86% N and 63.14% O by mass.
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 85 Ag and 15 F by mass?
Which pair consists of a molecular formula and its corresponding empirical formula?
What is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a molecule or formula unit called?
What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 1.0 g of S and 1.5 g of O?
A molecule of a certain compound contains two nitrogen atoms and four oxygen atoms. What is the molecular formula for this compound?
The elemental mass percent composition of succinic acid is 40.68% C, 5.12% H, and 54.19% O.
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% S, 13.4% O, and 59.6% Cl by mass?
A compound consists of 37.51 g C, 4.20 g H, and 58.29 g O. What is the empirical formula?
To indicate the number of atoms of each element present in a molecular compound, scientists use -
What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 3.72 g of P and 21.28 g of Cl?
What is the empirical formula of a compound that is 40% sulfur and 60% oxygen by weight?
Which number indicates the number of atoms of each element in a molecule of a substance
The elemental mass percent composition of malonic acid is 34.63% C, 3.87% H, and 61.50% O.
Use subscripts to represent the number of each type of atom or ion in a molecule.
What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 29% Na, 41% S, and 30% O by mass?