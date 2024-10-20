6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Dilutions
To what final volume would 100 mL of 5.0 M KCl have to be diluted in order to make a solution that is 0.54 M KCl?
If 880 mL of water is added to 125.0 mL of a 0.770 M HBrO4 solution what is the resulting molarity?
A student prepared a stock solution by dissolving 25.00 g of NaOH in enough water to make 150.0 mL solution. The student took 20.0 mL of the stock solution and diluted it with enough water to make 250.0 mL solution. Finally taking 75.0 mL of that solution and dissolving it in water to make 500 mL solution. What is the concentration of NaOH for this final solution? (MW of NaOH:40.00 g/mol).
What is the concentration of a solution made by diluting 35 mL of 6.0 m HCl to a final volume of 750 mL?
How much of a 0.250 M sucrose solution must be used to prepare 400.0 mL of a 0.0310 M solution? mL
How many ml of a 3 mol/L NaOH solution are required to make 100 ml of a 0.2 mol/L NaOH solution?
A 0.1 m solution is diluted by three orders of magnitude. What is the new concentration?