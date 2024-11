The following reaction shows the mineral ilmenite, FeTiO 3 , being reacted with chlorine gas and sand in order to extract titanium (IV) chloride.

FeTiO 3 (s) + 3 Cl 2 (g) + 3 C (s) β†’ 3 CO (g) + FeCl 2 (s) + TiCl 4 (g)