3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
The following reaction shows the mineral ilmenite, FeTiO3, being reacted with chlorine gas and sand in order to extract titanium (IV) chloride.
FeTiO3 (s) + 3 Cl2 (g) + 3 C (s) → 3 CO (g) + FeCl2 (s) + TiCl4 (g)
Assuming a 100% yield, how many grams of titanium (IV) chloride can be extracted when reacting 18.0 g ilmenite, 30.0 g Cl2 and 40.0 g C?
Lithium solid reacts with oxygen gas to create lithium oxide solid.
4 Li (s) + O2 (g) → 2 Li2O (s)
If 131 g of Li are allowed to react with 215 g O2, how many kilograms of the excess reactant would remain?
Nitrogen and hydrogen combine at a high temperature, in the presence of a catalyst, to produce ammonia. N2(g) + 3H2(g) ⟶ 2NH3(g) there are four molecules of nitrogen and nine molecules of hydrogen present in the diagram. When the reaction is complete, how many molecules of NH3 are produced?
1 moles of mn reacts with 1 moles of O2. What is the theoretical yield of the product? 𝗠𝗻(𝘀) + 𝗢2(𝗴) → 𝗠𝗻𝗢2(𝘀)
What is the maximum mass of S8 that can be produced by combining 76.0 g of each reactant?
What is the maximum mass of s8 that can be produced by combining 83.0 g of each reactant?
A chemical reaction involving substances a and b stops when b is completely used. B is the