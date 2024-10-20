10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 6 of 6 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
For main-group elements, the atomic radius increases going down a group because:
784
views
2
rank
1
comments
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?
a) The electron affinity of phosphorus is less exothermic than those of both silicon and sulfur.
b) The second ionization energy of oxygen is less than the first ionization of fluorine.
c) As the principal quantum number of an atom increases the effective nuclear charge will increase.
d) Cations are smaller than their parent atoms.
e) The second electron affinity of an atom will be more exothermic than the first electron affinity.
443
views
Open Question
Why do you think an increase in atomic radius would result in a lower ionization energy?
159
views
Open Question
Ionization energies decrease moving down a group because the valence electrons are farther from the
192
views
Showing 7 of 7 practice