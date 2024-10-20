2. Atoms & Elements
Ions
Give the correct number of protons, neutrons and electrons for the following isotope:.
One isotope of a metallic element has a mass number of 65 and 35 neutrons in the nucleus. The cation that this atom forms has 28 electrons. What is the symbol of the cation?
Which of the following is the symbol for the ion with a +4 charge, 30 neutrons and 21 electrons?
A nitride ion has 7 protons, 8 neutrons, and 10 electrons. what is the overall charge on this ion?
When electrons are removed from the outermost shell of a calcium atom, the atom becomes?
An atom that gains or loses an electron has a net electric charge and is called a/n.
Atoms with the same number of protons but with different electrical charges are ____.
The mass number of Fe2+ is 56. How many neutrons are there in a single Fe2+ atom? 28 30 56 58
An ion with six protons, seven neutrons, and a charge of 2+ has an atomic number of ________.
What charge would an ion that has 11 protons, 11 neutrons, and 10 electrons would have?
The ion(s) of an atom have significantly different mass(es) than the atom itself
What is the mass number of an ion with 109 electrons, 157 neutrons, and a +1 charge?
In ionic compounds, ________ lose their valence electrons to form positively charged ________.