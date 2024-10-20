6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
Guided videos.
Learn with JulesGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 5 of 5 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
What is the coefficient of Fe3+ when the following reaction is balanced?
Bi3+ (aq) + Fe3+ (aq) + H2O (l) → BiO3- (aq) + Fe2+ (aq) + H+ (aq)
876
views
Multiple Choice
Phosphoric acid H3PO4 has many industrial uses and is often found in some cola drinks. If you had 25.0 mL of a 0.200 M solution of H3PO4, how many mL of a 0.400 M solution of Ba(OH)2 would be required to neutralize the acid according to the following reaction? ?
2 H3PO4 (aq) + 3 Ba(OH)2 (aq) → Ba3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 H2O (l)
429
views
Multiple Choice
A 10.00-mL sample of a 0.130 M H3PO4 solution is added to 13.00 mL of a 0.150 M Ba(OH)2 solution. When the reaction is complete, what spectator ions are present?
2 H3PO4 (aq) + 3 Ba(OH)2 (aq) → Ba3(PO4)2 (s) + 6 H2O (l)
242
views
Multiple Choice
A 25.00-mL sample of H2SO4 solution of unknown concentration requires 28.27 mL of a 0.185 M KOH solution to complete the neutralization reaction. What is the concentration of the unknown H2SO4 solution?
276
views
Multiple Choice
Balance the following redox reaction in an acidic solution.
Cl2 (g) + S2O32- (aq) → Cl- (aq) + SO42- (aq)
5064
views
1
rank
Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. Cu ⟶ Cu2+ Ag+ ⟶ Ag
202
views
1
comments
Open Question
Which is an important step in the alternate method for balancing equations in redox reactions?
219
views
Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. In ⟶ In3+ Cd2+ ⟶ Cd
149
views
Open Question
Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. In⟶In3+ Cd2+⟶Cd
201
views
Showing 12 of 12 practice