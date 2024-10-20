12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
How many of the following molecules have sp3d2 hybridization on the central atom?
SeCl6 XeCl4 IF5 AsCl5
Draw and determine the hybridization and unhybridized orbitals for the following covalent compound.
KrBr4 Hybridization:
Unhybridized Orbitals:
Consider the structure of the amino acid alanine. Indicate the hybridization about each interior atom.
By examining electron domain geometry, one can determine that the ammonia molecule (NH3) has
Predict the molecular shape and the hybridization of the central atom for: AsCl4-1, SeO4-2, BiF5-2
Fluorine has 7 valence electrons. Which of the following is true of a fluorine molecule (F2)?
Molecule with 3 atoms bonded to a central atom with 2 unshared pairs of electrons, such as ClF3.
Draw the lewis structure of azide (N3-) and then determine the hybridization of the central atom.
Draw the lewis structure of SCl2 and then determine the hybridization of the central atom.
Judging by the electron domain geometry, which type of hybrid orbitals does this molecule have?