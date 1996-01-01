Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement Practice Problems

A private tech company built one of the most advanced and powerful particle accelerators ever. The accelerator uses electricity to 'push' the charged particles (electrons) along a circular path, making them go faster and faster. The path they follow is given by the equation r = v cos (kt2) î + v sin (kt2) ĵ, where v = 4 m and k = 7 x 104 rad/s2 are constants and t is the time. Determine the circle's radius.