18. Waves & Sound Wave Functions
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
y(x,t)=(ax+bt)3 is the equation of a disturbance in a medium, where a and b are two positive and constant coefficients. Find the relation between a and b so that the equation y(x,t) satisfies the wave equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ab=v
B
ab=v2
C
a/b=1/v
D
a/b=v2