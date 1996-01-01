2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vertical Motion and Free Fall
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 30-kg brick is released from a certain height on the earth and touches the surface of the ground in 0.217 s. But the brick touches the surface of the ground in 9.0 s when it is released from the same height on Mar's natural satellite Phobos. What will be the acceleration due to gravity on the surface of Phobos?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0030 m/s2
B
0.0048 m/s2
C
0.0069 m/s2
D
0.0057 m/s2