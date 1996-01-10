29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a laboratory experiment, a solenoid made of 425 turns of copper wire arranged in a cylindrical shape is used. The length and the diameter of the solenoid are 32.0 cm and 4.0 cm, respectively. A current of 5.0 A flows through the copper wire. Determine the magnetic field at the center of the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.28 × 10-6 T
B
1.96 × 10-5 T
C
2.67 × 10-3 T
D
8.34 × 10-3 T