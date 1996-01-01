27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Combining Resistors in Series & Parallel
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circuit has two heating coils connected in series. The resistance of the coils is R1 = 350 Ω and R2 = 550 Ω. The combination is connected to a 110 V power source. Calculate the rate of power dissipation in each coil.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P1 = 34.6 W; P2 = 22.0 W
B
P1 = 8.19 W; P2 = 5.21 W
C
P1 = 5.21 W; P2 = 8.19 W
D
P1 = 22.0 W; P2 = 34.6 W