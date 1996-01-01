2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A stone on Earth, where the acceleration due to gravity is g, is thrown vertically upward by an astronaut so that it returns to its starting point after 10.0 s. What is the speed with which the stone was thrown by the astronaut?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
39 m/s
B
98 m/s
C
49 m/s
D
78 m/s