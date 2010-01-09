An electrostatic spray painting system forms a uniform coating by directing charged paint droplets vertically with deflecting electrodes while the nozzle moves horizontally. It forms 25-μm-radius droplets, charges them with 1,000,000 electrons, and propels them at 25 m/s. These droplets traverse between two parallel electrodes, 8.0 mm long and 5.0 mm wide, spaced 1.5 mm apart. The electrodes are 3.0 cm away from the surface. To achieve the desired 8.0 mm coating height, the droplets must be deflected 4.0 mm. What electric field strength is needed for this deflection? The paint, a mix of pigment in a solvent, has a 1200 kg/m3 density.