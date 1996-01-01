31. Alternating Current
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the angular frequency of the emf in the circuit depicted in the figure shown below is 2.26 × 103 rad/s, what are the values of the voltage across the resistor (Vr) and the capacitor (Vc)?
A
Vr = 5.80 V, Vc = 0.18 V
B
Vr = 15.0 V, Vc = 0.18 V
C
Vr = 5.80 V, Vc = 0.03 V
D
Vr = 15.0 V, Vc = 0.03 V