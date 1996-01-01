22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics First Law of Thermodynamics
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The volume of a sample of helium changes adiabatically from V0 to 1.5V0, where V0 is the initial volume. Determine if the thermal energy of the helium sample increases/decreases and by what factor. If there is no change, state why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increases by a factor of 0.763.
B
Decreases by a factor of 0.763.
C
Does not change because it is an adiabatic process.
D
increases by a factor of 1.5.