27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Intro to Current
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a 30-minute gaming session, an LED screen uses a power supply with a steady current of 5 A. Over this gaming duration, what amount of electric charge flows through the wire?
During a 30-minute gaming session, an LED screen uses a power supply with a steady current of 5 A. Over this gaming duration, what amount of electric charge flows through the wire?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3000 C
B
7000 C
C
6000 C
D
9000 C