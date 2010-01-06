18. Waves & Sound
A loudspeaker emits sound waves uniformly in all directions. The intensity of the sound waves measured with a sound level meter at 10 m from the loudspeaker is 4 × 10-8 W/m2. What would be the intensity of the sound if you placed the sound level meter at 5 meters from the loudspeaker?
A
1.0 × 10-7 W/m2
B
4.0 × 10-7 W/m2
C
1.6 × 10-7 W/m2
D
8.0 × 10-8 W/m2