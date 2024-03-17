10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A large hollow ball of outer radius R1 was put into space. Its inner radius is R2. The shell of the hollow ball of thickness R1-R2 is uniform in mass distribution and has a total mass of m. If another mass m' was placed at a distance of R (R > R1) away from the center of the hollow ball, calculate the gravitational potential energy of this mass m'.
